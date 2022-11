Not Available

Greatest Hits - The Ultimate Video Collection is a DVD by rock band Bon Jovi, coinciding with the bands Greatest Hits compilation. It contains 17 of the bands most popular music videos and 17 corresponding live versions of those songs taken from various concerts. The majority of the live performances have previously been released on DVD. The DVD is presented in 16x9 "Pillarbox" format and contain stereo and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround sound audio.