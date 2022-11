Not Available

At "Hollywood Rock" Festival, Maracaña-Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28th, 1990. 1 Lay Your Hands On Me 2 I'd Die For You 3 Wild In The Streets 4 You Give Love A Bad Name 5 Fever / Born To Be My Baby 6 Keyboards Intro 7 Let It Rock 8 I'll Be There For You 9 Blood On Blood 10 Livin' On A Prayer 11 Tokyo Road 12 Runaway 13 Never Say Goodbye 14 Wanted Dead Or Alive 15 Bad Medicine