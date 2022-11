Not Available

Jo Whiley presents Bon Jovi live In Concert from the intimate BBC Radio Theatre inside Broadcasting House They'll be playing some of their stadium-filling biggest hits alongside an early taster of their new material. On Thursday 24 January, Radio 2 welcomed Bon Jovi to the BBC Radio Theatre for a very special Radio 2 In Concert performance. The band spoke to Jo Whiley and answered listeners' questions before playing hits and selections from their new album, What About Now.