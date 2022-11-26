Bon Jovi - Live In Japan 1985

Not Available

This amazing DVD includes a fierce and energetic performance by Bon Jovi with 11 songs that reel in the best songs of this North American Hard Rock band recorded during their tour in Japan in 1985. Fantastic from beginning to end, a gift for every Bon Jovi fan . Indispensable for your live collection. Tracklisting: 01 Tokyo Road 02 Breakout 03 Only Lonely 04 She Don't Know Me 05 Shot Through The Heart 06 Silent Night 07 Hardest Part Is The Night 08 In And Out Of Love 09 Runaway 10 Burning For Love 11 Get Ready