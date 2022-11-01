Bon Jovi: Lost Highway The Concert

Not Available

This rare and exclusive performance brings the critically acclaimed and #1 album LOST HIGHWAY to life. Track by track and in sequence; BON JOVI recount the tale that is the LOST HIGHWAY. Performed on a stage constructed especially for this unique and historic night; LOST HIGHWAY: THE CONCERT comes complete with band interviews, backstage footage, and chart-topping tracks; “It’s My Life,” “Wanted Dead Or Alive,” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCES OF: Lost Highway, Summertime, (You Want To) Make A Memory, Whole Lot Of Leavin’, We Got It Going On, Any Other Day, Seat Next To You, Everybody’s Broken, Till We Ain’t Strangers Anymore, The Last Night, One Step Closer, I Love This Town, It’s My Life, Wanted Dead Or Alive, Who Says You Can’t Go Home