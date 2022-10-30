Bon Jovi: Rock In Rio 2013

Not Available

rock group Bon Jovi wowed more than 90,000 fans during a stirring performance at the Rock in Rio festival overnight on Saturday. The New Jersey rockers, who are on a "Because We Can" Latin American concert tour to promote their chart-topping new album What About Now, were the star attraction on the fifth day of the week-long festival. "Obrigado (thank you), Rio De Janeiro," lead singer Jon Bon Jovi told the crowd. The band launched into You Give Love a Bad Name and the entire crowd joined in as they belted out such classics as Livin' On a Prayer, Dead Or Alive and Always. In the middle of a raucous Who Says You Can't Go Home, Jon Bon Jovi dragged a woman from the crowd onto the stage and surprised her with a smooch on the mouth.