Bon Jovi: Rock In Rio 2019

For the fifth time, the Brazilian edition of the festival will receive one of the biggest names in world rock. On September 29, Bon Jovi takes to the World Stage to sing with the audience the numerous successes he has made over 36 years. During this period, the band recorded 19 albums and won numerous awards such as Icon Global in 2010 at the MTV Europe Music Awards. So, ready to enjoy “Livin 'On a Prayer”, “I'll Be There for You” and “It's My Life”? September is coming! We're half way there!