Bon Jovi - Rock in Rio Madrid 2010

Not Available

Excellent quality Proshot broadcast recording of Bon Jovi, live at the Rock in Rio Festival, in Madrid, Spain, on June 4th, 2010. Total running time is 121 minutes. Quality is 9/10, and track listing is as follows: 1. Blood on Blood (*) 2. We Weren't Born to Follow 3. You Give Love a Bad Name 4. Born to Be My Baby 5. Lost Highway 6. In These Arms 7. Have a Nice Day 8. When We Were Beautiful 9. Superman Tonight 10. Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen From Mars 11. Bad Medicine / Roadhouse Blues / Shout 12. It's My Life 13. Someday I'll Be Saturday Night 14. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover) 15. I'll Sleep When I'm Dead 16. Runaway 17. Work for the Working Man 18. Who Says You Can't Go Home 19. Keep the Faith 20. Wanted Dead or Alive 21. Livin' on a Prayer