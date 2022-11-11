Bon Jovi: The Crush Tour

Not Available

After several years of being casually on and off, New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi came together for the 2000 Crush Tour. Filmed live on this tour, "The Crush Tour" video features a raucous, energetic performance of several of the band's greatest hits, plus a couple that lead singer Jon Bon Jovi released during a successful solo career. Songs performed include the rock ballad "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Bad Medicine," "Born to Be My Baby," and the hit that propelled them into fame, "Runaway." Songs: Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, Captain Crash and the Beauty Queen from Mars, Say It Isn't So, One Wild Night, Born to Be My Baby, It's My Life, Bed of Roses, Two Story Town, Just Older, Runaway, Lay Your Hands on Me, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, Bad Medicine, I'll Be There for You, Next 100 Years, Someday I'll Be Saturday Night, Keep the Faith.