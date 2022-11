Not Available

Bona (Nora Aunor) is a young woman obsessed with Gardo (Philip Salvador), a struggling actor. She hangs around in the set of his movies, appointed herself as an assitant. To live her passion, nothing and no one could get in her way. She abandons a relatively comfortable life with her family to live in the slums with Gardo. She serves him faithfully and devotedly, and can endure anything--- but not a life without him.