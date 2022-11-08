Bonanza: The Movie

Not Available

This is the continuing saga of the Cartwrights, only none of the original Cartwrights are here anymore but their sons. Ben and Hoss have passed on, and Little Joe is MIA; he went with Teddy Roosevelt and is currently missing. Ben's brother, Aaron is now in charge of the Ponderosa, and Little Joe's wife Annie also lives there. His son, Benjamin has come back fom the East. Charlie Poke is a man who owes his life to Ben Cartwright and is now the ranch foreman, and is not exactly on good terms with Aaron. Aaron has allowed a mining company access to mine on the Ponderosa, but the man in charge has other ideas. And Hoss' son Josh whom no one has seen before, has come to the Ponderosa to kill Hoss cause he thinks Hoss deserted him and his mother not knowing that Hoss died before he could go back to bring his mother back to the Ponderosa.