2020

No Time To Die

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 7th, 2020

Studio

Danjaq

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Cast

Daniel CraigJames Bond
Léa SeydouxDr. Madeleine Swann
Naomie HarrisEve Moneypenny
Lashana LynchNomi
Rami MalekLyutsifer Safin
Ben WhishawQ

