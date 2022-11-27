Not Available

The 1960s were a unique moment in history. Filmmakers around the world took the war they had recently lived through as a major subject of cinema. The new generation of auteurs have come to symbolize the post-war world, a new humanism, and a desire to build a new life. Sergei Bondarchuk is the reference point for the cinema of the time in the Soviet Union. The film is dedicated to the centenary of Sergei Bondarchuk that goes beyond the scope of the traditional biopic to form a study of a singular period in the history of world cinema.