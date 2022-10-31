Bone Hunter

Not Available

AD 575, a shipwrecked band of Romans escort reluctant widow Hennini beyond Hadrians Wall where she is to marry mercenary Chieftan Cathen. The Romans are viciously attacked whilst crossing and Hennini is abducted. Mernwhile Fingal has fallen on hard times, the Domal of Trool offers him money to search for his chiefs abducted bride. Whilst searching for Hennini they stumble upon shipwrecked Greek monk Regulus. Hennini is holding Regulus's precious relics and together they set out to find her. Heddini, safe and sound, escapes with her new lover, Angle leader Aedgar, but is caught in the act and forced to marry Cathen. When Hennini refuses to sleep with him, she is banished to the island of the Culdees and left to perish on a rock.