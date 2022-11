Not Available

You get maximum sex on this DVD set as 22 of our cutest, youngest and most horny neighbors seduce the nearest available guy when the need for cock gets too strong to ignore. Each babe gets right into sucking cock as a warm-up to getting her pussy stuffed. Their desire is so strong that they fuck almost anywhere - by a pool, in the kitchen, on a couch or in a bed. They don't care, as long as they are ridden hard and earn a cum salute.