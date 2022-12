Not Available

Devil Doll tragedy occurs in 2007. The cause of the tragedy: the dolls are not treated well. As the result, Mang Karta (Piet Burnama), Angel (Angela Claudia) and her maid Elly Darsih are killed. As surviving witnesses, Dimas (Aldi Taher), wife (Minati Atmanegara) and Jean (Olvy Andhari) consider the tragedy is over because all the dolls are destroyed.