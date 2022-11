Not Available

Jane and David Morrison flee to a secluded farmhouse ahead of a mounting scandal that threatens to ruin them. Jane, unsure of her husband’s guilt or innocence, takes a fateful walk in the woods, and discovers an ancient graveyard. In the wake of her discovery, Jane is plagued by visions, but is her mind falling apart or is the haunting apparition from the woods reaching out to her, scratching on the walls of our reality?