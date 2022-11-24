Bonfire: Double Vision

Not Available

Double Vision is a live video released by Bonfire in 2007. It was recorded live at Firefest III in Nottingham, United Kingdom. As well as the concert the DVD contains additional footage of the band's videos from the 1980s, behind the scenes stuff and three songs performed at Rockpalast. Setlist: Day 911 But We Still Rock Never Mind Under Blue Skies Hot To Rock Don't Touch The Light Tony's Roulette Give It A Try American Nights Hard On Me Sweet Obsession Ready 4 Reaction/Champion Bang Down The Door