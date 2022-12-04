Not Available

Seok-bom and his wife, Yeon-ok, live a secluded life in a hut by the ocean. Seok-bom makes woodcarvings. One day, Yeon-ok is praying to the phallic god for a child when she is swallowed by the ocean and killed. Afterwards, bad lucks continues as all the men of the village except for Bong-keun is killed in a boating accident. Every day, the widows visit Seok-bom's hut where he is carving a phallic god. Bong-keun had been crippled in an accident. So his wife, Sun-deok, goes to pray for his recovery every day to the phallic god. Bong-keun misinterprets his wife's actions. Soon, his doubts are put to rest by Seok-bom and Bong-keun and his wife are happy again. Seok-bom follows his wife and throws himself into the ocean. In memory of the couple, the village holds a rite in their name.