A bad 'teen mom" creates a monster in her child by leaving the TV on to serve as a babysitter. A twisted TV clown enters the child's psyche, leading to depraved violence as the persona of Bongo the killer clown emerges. Violence, topless nudity and gore in a psycho-dynamic plot. Bongo is a must see for fans of the genre. Director Geraldine Winters delivers a good story in a matrix of violent dark irony.