Seen across the US, Bongoland has received great response. "A true treasure," "It is about time," "Well done," and "Thanks" are among the popular responses from people who have seen it. Follow Juma as he deals with issues that come up when his dream for a better life in America collide with realities of everyday life for an undocumented worker. By asking the basic question "Would you rather be a well fed slave or a hungry free man" Juma contemplates whether to continue chasing this ever elusive "American Dream" or go back to his native Bongoland.