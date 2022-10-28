Not Available

Bonhoeffer: Agent of Grace

The story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German clergyman of great distinction, who actively opposed Hitler and the Nazis. His convictions cost him his life. What is a moral person to do in a time of savage immorality? That question tormented Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German clergyman of great distinction who actively opposed Hitler and the Nazis. His convictions cost him his life. The Nazis hanged him on April 9, 1945, less than a month before the end of the war. Bonhoeffer's last years, his participation in the German resistance and his moral struggle are dramatized in this film. More than just a biographical portrait, Bonhoeffer: Agent of Grace sheds light on the little-known efforts of the German resistance. It brings to a wide audience the heroic rebellion of Bonhoeffer, a highly regarded Lutheran minister who could have kept his peace and saved his life on several occasions but instead paid the ultimate price for his beliefs.

Cast

Ulrich TukurDietrich Bonhoeffer
Ulrich NoethenHans von Dohnanyi
Susanne LotharSabine Leibholz
Dominique HorwitzGerhard Leibholz
Justus von DohnányiEberhard Bethge
Rosemarie FendelRuth von Kleist-Retzow

