DD and Chinna are are brought up in an orphanage. They are very fond of Saraswatamma who took care of them. Saraswatamma is very good at preparing tamarind rice (pulihora). DD wants to start a pulihora center on the memory of Saraswatamma when he grows up. He needs 7 lacs for that. In order to earn the money, he joins a mafia gang. Pragati is the daughter of a billionaire politician. She is kind hearted and runs a charity organization. She comes to know that a landlord in a village has bought most of the lands forcibly from the village men. Court asks the farmers to pay 4 crores together to regain their lands. When Pragati realized that her father has gone against her wish of helping those farmers, her friend sketches a self-kidnap plan to demand 4 crores as ransom. And things go wrong when DD and Chinna kidnap her at the same time when she is supposed to be self-kidnapped. The rest of the story is all about how DD and Pragati realize their missions together. - Written by Jeevi