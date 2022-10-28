Not Available

A heartwarming father and son tale, Bonifacio focuses on the life of a 50-year-old single father Jose Bonifacio "Boni" Garcia and his daily battles with illiteracy and discrimination. He is determined to over come this through education even if it means studying in the same elementary school as his son. Through his resilience and creativity, Bonifacio is able to provide a pleasant home to his son and make life more interesting and bearable for both of them and ultimately find his seemingly lost value as a father and as an individual.