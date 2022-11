Not Available

A young Komsomol member Vitali Bonivur is fighting for Soviet power in the Far East and Primorye. Red underground workers are not the first day want to arrange an escape of their fellow prisoners. And the brave Bonivur takes part in the organization of the getaway, but for counterintelligence he remains elusive. Vitali Bonivur's aspiration for justice, heroism and determination — courage and bravery of a young man who fights for a bright future.