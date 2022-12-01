Bonjour, Capitaliste...

Not Available

This documentary film without commentary examines and describes the confrontation of (white) tourists with the still "undiscovered" North Camaroon. A combination of documentation, acting by lay people, interviews and self-portrayals are used. It is shown above all from the viewpoint of black Africans and narrated by four natives. The chief of an untouched village high in the Mandara mountains represents the "original" Africa; Christophe Colombe plays the guide in his native village, Rhumsiki; an African who has visited Europe and has got to know white people; and finally, the famous poet, René Philombé, recites poems.