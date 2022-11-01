Bonjour Timothy

Timothy and his family is expecting a French-Canadian male exchange student, that turns out to be an attractive girl, to which Timothy proceeds to make a fool of himself, trying to impress. When Michelle becomes ill from drinking spiked punch at a party, Timothy notices a tattoo while helping her to bed. He foolishly tells a friend about the tattoo, who proceeds to tell the whole school, which does not go down well with Michelle.
|Dean O'Gorman
|Timothy
|Sabine Karsenti
|Michelle
|Angela Bloomfield
|Vikki
|Mark Hadlow
|Rugby Coach
|Stephen Papps
|Mr. Blisker
|Nathaniel Lees
|Mr. Wiley
