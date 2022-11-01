Not Available

Bonjour Timothy

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Timothy and his family is expecting a French-Canadian male exchange student, that turns out to be an attractive girl, to which Timothy proceeds to make a fool of himself, trying to impress. When Michelle becomes ill from drinking spiked punch at a party, Timothy notices a tattoo while helping her to bed. He foolishly tells a friend about the tattoo, who proceeds to tell the whole school, which does not go down well with Michelle.

Cast

Dean O'GormanTimothy
Sabine KarsentiMichelle
Angela BloomfieldVikki
Mark HadlowRugby Coach
Stephen PappsMr. Blisker
Nathaniel LeesMr. Wiley

