Bonking Berlin Bastards is the ultimate Punk-Trash-Porn Story and the most lavish sex flick ever filmed in Berlin. Dozens of horny performers fuck their way through the most happening locations in the city. Fist fucking on the roofs of Prenzlauer Berg. Punks fleeing dildo-wielding Drag Queens. Bizarre and chaotic orgies in Kreuzberg's sex clubs. A coin toilet gets gets abused for water sports. Factory ruins, telephone booths, train tracks or a cemetery crypt - nothing is safe from this flipped out horde. Bonking Berlin Bastards is a breathtaking ride through Berlin's unique and unusual Queer Underground, and the brilliant soundtrack by the techno pioneers from AeroX turn this humorously directed ode to Berlin into a highlight.