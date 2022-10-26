Not Available

Bonnie & Clyde

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bonnie and Clyde is a two-part film about two Depression-era outlaws, starring Emile Hirsch as Clyde Barrow and Holliday Grainger as Bonnie Parker. It is based on the true story of Clyde Barrow, a charismatic convicted armed robber who sweeps Bonnie Parker, an impressionable, petite, small-town waitress, off her feet, and the two embark on one one of most infamous bank-robbing sprees in history.

Cast

Holliday GraingerBonnie Parker
Emile HirschClyde Barrow
Dale DickeyCummie Barrow
Lane GarrisonBuck Barrow
Holly HunterEmma Parker
William HurtFrank Hamer

Images