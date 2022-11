Not Available

Bonnie & Clyde vs. Dracula combines the rough and tumble world of 1930's era gangster movies with the gothic atmosphere of a classic horror film. When a robbery goes bad and one of their companions is shot, Bonnie & Clyde (portrayed by Los Angeles-based actors Tiffany Shepis and Trent Haaga) are forced to seek help at the mansion of the crazed Dr. Loveless. But Loveless has a secret. Deep in his cellar, the recently revived Dracula awaits...