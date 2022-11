Not Available

Country/blues chanteuse Bonnie Raitt first appeared at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1977, singing tracks from her then-latest album, "Sweet Forgiveness." This video features 11 songs from that watershed show, including "Good Enough," "Walk Out the Front Door," "Under the Falling Sky," "Women Be Wise," "Sugar Mama," "Runaway" and "Nothing Seems to Matter." Also included are four songs from a 1991 performance by Raitt.