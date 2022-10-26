Bonnie's Kids

Sisters Myra and Ellie have finally had enough of their miserable, dead-end lives. When their stepfather Charley (the titular "Bonnie" being long dead) tried to rape Myra, Ellie ventilates him with a shotgun, and the pair run off to their wealthy uncle's mansion in El Paso. From that point on, the two undergo a transformation in their personalities, and start to enjoy living their lives on the wild side.
|Steve Sandor
|Larry
|Robin Mattson
|Myra
|Scott Brady
|Ben
|Alex Rocco
|Eddy
|Leo Gordon
|Charley
|Max Showalter
|Frank
