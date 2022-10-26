1973

Bonnie's Kids

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 1973

Studio

Tommy J. Productions

Sisters Myra and Ellie have finally had enough of their miserable, dead-end lives. When their stepfather Charley (the titular "Bonnie" being long dead) tried to rape Myra, Ellie ventilates him with a shotgun, and the pair run off to their wealthy uncle's mansion in El Paso. From that point on, the two undergo a transformation in their personalities, and start to enjoy living their lives on the wild side.

Cast

Steve SandorLarry
Robin MattsonMyra
Scott BradyBen
Alex RoccoEddy
Leo GordonCharley
Max ShowalterFrank

