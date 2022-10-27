Not Available

Jim Davidson is back with his most outrageous show ever - BOOBS IN THE WOOD! This hilarious Adult Panto, exclusive to video, captures the filthy follow-up to the Saucy SINderella in all its shocking glory. Strictly for GROWN-UP girls and boys only! This X-Rated Panto sees Jim playing the WICKED Sheriff of Nottingham, who has his eyes on a bag of loot, Maid Marion's assets and anything else that takes his fancy. He may even get his WICKED WAY - unless Robin and his Merry Men can stop him. Filmed in front of a packed house, the hysterical BOOBS IN THE WOOD is BIG, BAD, RUDE and CRUDE - and sure to leave you in stitches