The stooges are three fish peddlers who decide to cut out the middleman by catching their own fish. They trade their car and $300 for a "new" boat which turns out to be a piece of junk that soon falls apart and sinks in the middle of the ocean. Luckily the boys also have a row boat which they climb into and then try to signal some passing planes for help. Unfortunately, their paint spattered rag is mistaken for a Japanese flag and they are bombed from the sky.