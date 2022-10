Not Available

Boochamma Boochodu is a 2014 Sleeper Hit Telugu Horror-Comedy film directed by Rewan Yadu. The film features a honeymooning couple, Karthik (Shivaji) and Sravani (Kainaaz Motiwala),in their new farm house are punctuated by an aberration - ominous signs of the palatial house. The mysterious of the terrorizing spirits form the storyline. Supporting cast include comedians Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Venu, Tagubothu Ramesh, Dhanraj and Chammak Chandra.