Struggling hippie independent filmmaker Mick gets his big break after he finds out that his girlfriend Marlene's father Burt is a movie producer. Unbeknown to Mick, Burt only specializes in porno pictures. Mick cranks out a cruddy science fiction stinker in three days for Burt, who demands countless changes and has a hard time figuring out how to distribute Mick's lousy movie.