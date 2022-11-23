Not Available

High school dropout and aspiring musician, Mike, spends his days hanging out with his friends and confronting the members of the church next door. Most members have learned to keep their distance, but Sister Thomas is determined to open Mike's mind to GOD and religion. Connecting through a love for music she convinces Mike to pick up the Bible and start reading. He quickly learns that the Bible truly is a book of songs and slowly starts to believe in himself again. With the help of Sister Thomas, Mike stands up to his friends and begins to choose a more righteous path.