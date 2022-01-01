Booka Shade - We Came To Dance / Live At Pukkelpop, Belgium, 18.08.2007

Not Available

Booka Shade cap off their 150-show world tour with a live concert DVD. Movements – The Tour Edition is out early next month. The CD/DVD package includes a CD version of Booka Shade’s 2006 album ’Movements’ alongside a DVD titled We Came To Dance, the centrepiece of which is a live concert filmed at Belgium’s Pukkelpop Festival on August 18th, 2007. The show features the usual Booka hits ‘Body Language’, ‘Mandarine Girl’ and ‘In White Rooms’ as well as two previously unreleased tracks, ‘We Came To Dance’ and ‘Monkey On My Deck’. DVD - We Came to Dance: Live at Pukkelpop 01. We Came to Dance 02. Night Falls 03. Trespass 06 04. Oh Superman 05. Karma Car 06. Unhealthy Pleasures 07. Monkey on My Deck 08. In White Rooms 09. Darko 10. Mandarine Girl 11. Blue Rooms 12. Body Language