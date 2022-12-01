Not Available

BOOM BOOM VALDEZ, the topless dancer with the one-two punch! Keisha portrays this fiery femme fatale who really know how to twirl her tat-ta's. An erotic journalist and a swinging couple can testify to that! But this passionate performer's mother and sister disapprove of her carnal career. What hypocrites! Mom's always schtupping her boyfriend Raymond and sister Nicole is a closet exhibitionist. Everyone gets what's coming to them when the Valdez Sisters team-up. Boom-Boom and Cha-Cha Valdez turn out to be the most torrid stage act ever!