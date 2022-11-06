Not Available

    Don't miss this historical masterpiece that peaks with the Boom festival 2004 where almost 20.000 people from over 65 nationalities attended. Get first hand information thru interviews from the organisers as well as many artists and participants. Enjoy the ride across the Boom festival site from 5 different camera perspectives, time laps, mind-blowing animation, bird eye views from 25m cranes and amazing new tracks from Boom festival artists. Also included a unique 24-page booklet with outstanding pictures taken by master photographers Andre and Lisa Ismael.

