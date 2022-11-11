Not Available

One thing we love in wakeboarding videos, is a video that has a unique style and original feel to it. That is "Boombox". Justin Stephens and Cadmium Productions spent some time with the Pointless Posse along with Scott Byerly and Gregg Necrason to put together a video that just flat out works! The music in Boombox was all done by one artist called MYG from Portland, Oregon, and the music is full of great beats that go well with wakeboarding, and would sound great coming out of any boombox. Each rider has a strong section featuring some of the latest and greatest tricks in wakeboarding, and much of the film was shot from unique helicopter angles.