Boondockers 10

The Boondockers series was founded on a desire to truly explore the winter backcountry. To seek the highest vistas, discover the most challenging terrain and chase the perfect conditions - we developed a new set of technical riding skills that beat a path for the snowmobile industry to follow. While the Boondockers mantra remains steadfast, advances in equipment and rider prowess have pushed the journey to places unimaginable ten years ago. Join the Boondockers crew as we recap an unforgettable season that included ridiculously deep days, incredible new riding locations and the outrageous action you have come to expect from this crew of dedicated backcountry riders. Last December a series of early storms resulted in the deepest powder we have encountered and set a fitting stage for our tenth anniversary.