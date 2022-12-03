Boondockers 12

Not Available

They say the chase is as much fun as the catch, and goodness knows we spent some time running this winter. It’s years like this when you figure out what your riding partners are made of. Despite the lack of snow across most of western North America, the Boondockers crew managed to pull off one of our most memorable seasons to date. We hit the road in exploration of new riding locations off the beaten path and we sniffed out every potential storm like a bloodhound on a fresh scent, leaving no powder caches or technical lines untracked. The result were some of the most incredible terrain and footage ever captured in a sled film. Join us for the highs and lows of a challenging season with plenty of deep powder, big drops and jumps, and the endless pristine backcountry riding that you have come to expect from the Boondockers crew. Intended for audiences of all ages.