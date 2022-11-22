Boondockers 13

Not Available

After four straight years of below average winters in Utah. Old Man Winter made up for lost time in 2016. Many of us had forgotten just how good a "normal" winter can be. The Boondockers crew took full advantage, savoring every cold deep powder day. Big early season storms allowed us to push into the most technical creek bottoms and boondocking terrain yet. Of course there were also plenty of big drops, jumps, and priceless stories that will leave you speechless. Join this tight-knit group of riding buddies for another winter of entertaining adventures, jaw dropping footage , and countless laughs.