Boondockers 5

After five years of Boondockers snowmobile videos you might say they are lucky to be alive, and They are not talking about the crashes and wrecks. Boondocking has come to mean more than just mind-numbing powder days, adrenaline-pumping drops, and technical climbsits a lifestyle where dedication and hard work provide the ultimate payout. Just like you weve spent our winters tracking every minute of every day. Riding till your heart screams, digging till your lungs burn, and pushing the limits of endurance, we guess you could say they have been living in dog years. This is the best Boondockers to date: an anniversary tribute to an endless winter of deep powder, unexplored terrain, and the unforgettable footage that tells the story. Lucky to be alive?