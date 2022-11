Not Available

When members of the Boone family travel from far and wide to Iowa for a family reunion, spirits are high -- and so is the level of dysfunction. Vivacious 8-year-old Ruby (Katie Hermanson) acts as ambassador between relatives, settling disagreements and reminding everyone that, at the end of the day, they're family. Written and directed by Mas Gardner, this rollicking comedy also stars Marge Armstrong, Marc Beltrame and Stephanie Brown.