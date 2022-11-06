Boot Camp Clik - From The Front Lines

Not Available

From the legendary House of Blues in LA to SOB's in NY and everywhere in between like Chicago, Colorado, Toronto and all over the globe. Come experience life on the road through The Lyricist Lounge Tour & Ecko Canadian Concert sSeries with the members of the Boot Camp Clik. Buckshot, Cocoa Brovaz, Sean Price, Starang Wondah & OGC's give you an exclusive pass into their world of Hip Hop. On this adventure Shucky Ducky takes over BET's "106 & Park" and the characters of Boot Camp run into a bunch of friends including Dave Chappelle, Mos Def, The Clipse, Nate Dogg, Talib Kweli. Styles P, 50 Cent, Fear Factor host Joe Rogan and many more.