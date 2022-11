Not Available

Deana McGuffin is a third generation New Mexico boot maker, hand-crafting wearable pieces of art. When she is approached by a Canadian artist and a San Franciscan tattooer to create a gay themed cowboy boot, a story unravels of a unique collaboration that takes them to the heart of cowboy country in Northern Texas. BOOTWMN is a heart-warming, intimate and at times funny portrait of the queering of a traditional art form.