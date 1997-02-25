1997

Booty Call

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 25th, 1997

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Rushon is sexually pent-up and ready to take thing things to the next level with his girlfriend, Nikki. But when he calls for a date, she asks to make it a double -- bringing along her brash friend Lysterine, whom Rushon sets up with his lewd buddy, Bunz. Things go better than expected. As the evening transitions from the restaurant to the bedroom, the two men go on a madcap search for what will surely make the night complete: condoms.

Cast

Tommy DavidsonRushon
Vivica A. FoxLysterine
Tamala JonesNikki
Amy Monique WaddellArguing Woman
Wiley MooreArguing Man
Kam Ray ChanUg Lee

