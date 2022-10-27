Not Available

Bora Bora

Mia, 15, is at odds with everyone. School is hell and her mother is always on her back. Mia is only at peace when she is running - something she is good at. On a downtown shopping street she meets Zack, 16, who runs with a gang of kids who want to become parent independent and live as pickpockets. Mia joins them, but finds the pressure difficult. Moreover, the police have their eye on them. Mia has a choice, to keep ignoring her problems or face up to them.

Cast

Janus Dissing RathkeZack
Nastja ArcelSandra
Pilou AsbækJim
Rasmus Lind Rubin
Claus Riis Østergaard
Iben Dorner

